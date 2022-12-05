Cute “Bambi” Collection Brings Forest Fun to Your Home

The charm of Bambi has come to shopDisney in a new clothing and home decor collection that brings the forest to you. Bambi and his friends are great subjects for adult fashions that will keep you warm all season long.

As Fall wraps up and we head into winter, shopDisney has introduced some cozy styles featuring the Prince of the Forest, Bambi.

The fan favorite deer and his companions Thumper (a rabbit) and Flower (a skunk) star on the new apparel and decor collection that is perfect for long cold days. Styles include: Beret Sweaters Mug Throw Pillow And more

The collection is the perfect, fashionable way for adults to showcase their love of the Disney animated classic at home or on the go and even at their favorite Disney park.

The new Bambi styles are available now on shopDisney

12 Days of Magical Deals

Wait! Before you start shopping, you should know this collection is part of Disney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals. From December 5-7, guests can use the code SAVEMORE to save 20% on $75+ OR 25% on $100+. There’s also free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax).

Ear Headband

You’ve got to start the merchandise showcase with ear headbands, right? These flower ears are so cute and even look like little wreaths. A big orange bow on top features Bambi and his pal Thumper.

Apparel

Dress your outdoor best with Bambi, Thumper and Flower! Stylish sweaters and pullovers pair well with jeans, khakis and skirts, while the fun accessories such as the beret and socks provide a fun way to incorporate Disney into your look.

Bambi Knit Beret for Adults – $29.99

Bambi Pullover Sweater for Adults – $59.99

Bambi Fleece Pullover for Women – $49.99

Flower Knit Sweater for Adults – Bambi – $79.99

Bambi Quilted Jacket for Adults – $69.99

Bambi Quilted Pants for Adults – $54.99

Bambi Pullover Hoodie for Women – $59.99

Flower and Thumper Socks for Adults – Bambi – $14.99

Decor

Your home could use some seasonal cheer… no, not holiday designs but spring/fall forest fun like this embroidered throw pillow, or character sketch mug, pencil holder or a sculpted diffuser.

Bambi Throw Pillow – $34.99

Thumper Mug – Bambi – $22.99

Bambi Mug – $22.99

Bambi Ceramic Pencil Holder – $22.99

Flower Diffuser – Bambi – $39.99