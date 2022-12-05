Final Chapter of “Marvel’s Wastelanders” Audio Epic Arrives Today

The long-awaited final chapter of the Marvel’s Wastelanders audio epic has arrived, and is now available on various apps and podcast services.
What’s Happening;
- Today, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced their newest original scripted podcast, Marvel’s Wastelanders, will premiere today, Monday, December 5th.
- Marvel’s Wastelanders is the sixth and final installment of the popular series and marks the first-ever audio crossover event for Marvel’s podcasts.
- The new story features an incredible line-up of talent and brings back the big-name stars that appeared throughout the Marvel’s Wastelanders adventure including Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Susan Sarandon as Black Widow, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom.
- The weekly 10-episode series is directed by Kimberly Senior (Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Disgraced), co-written by Nick Bernardone (Fear the Walking Dead), J. Holtham (Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye), and Mark Waid (Daredevil, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom), has original sound design by One Thousand Birds (Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye), and original music by Lindsay Jones. The series art is inked by Steve McNiven and colored by Laura Martin.
- In the series, Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, and Doctor Doom will team up to stop Valeria Richards. She is the smartest woman on Earth, immortal and lonely beyond reason. After surviving a rain of nuclear missiles in Southern California and gaining possession of the reality warping Cosmic Cube, she was driven to the brink of madness. Something mysterious is unfolding in this irradiated “Dead Zone” and it’s up to our heroes to find out what, and to stop Valeria from committing an act of ultimate evil.
- Fans can listen to episodes 1 and 2 of Marvel’s Wastelanders now on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episode 1 is also available on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S.
What They’re Saying:
- Series director Kimberly Senior: “Working in the aural sphere challenges us all, artists and listeners, to expand our imaginations. The series is equal parts hilarious and deeply moving, navigating big questions around grief, power, loyalty, and trust. Directing the final installment and bringing together the astounding talent from previous episodes made for a deeply textured experience with all the webs of relationships and stories we've developed over the series.”
- Ellie Pyle, Digital Media Executive Director at Marvel: “One of the most thrilling aspects of Marvel storytelling — whether as an audience or a creator — is when separate story threads weave together to create something rewarding for fans, that still somehow stands alone. This series unites talent from across all our Wastelanders podcasts for a truly epic team-up.”