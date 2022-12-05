Final Chapter of “Marvel’s Wastelanders” Audio Epic Arrives Today

The long-awaited final chapter of the Marvel’s Wastelanders audio epic has arrived, and is now available on various apps and podcast services.

What’s Happening;

Today, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced their newest original scripted podcast, Marvel’s Wastelanders , will premiere today, Monday, December 5th.

will premiere today, Monday, December 5th. Marvel’s Wastelanders is the sixth and final installment of the popular series and marks the first-ever audio crossover event for Marvel’s podcasts.

is the sixth and final installment of the popular series and marks the first-ever audio crossover event for Marvel’s podcasts. The new story features an incredible line-up of talent and brings back the big-name stars that appeared throughout the Marvel’s Wastelanders adventure including Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye Black Widow

adventure including Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as The weekly 10-episode series is directed by Kimberly Senior ( Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Disgraced ), co-written by Nick Bernardone ( Fear the Walking Dead ), J. Holtham ( Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye ), and Mark Waid ( Daredevil, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom ), has original sound design by One Thousand Birds ( Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye ), and original music by Lindsay Jones. The series art is inked by Steve McNiven and colored by Laura Martin.

), co-written by Nick Bernardone ( ), J. Holtham ( ), and Mark Waid ( ), has original sound design by One Thousand Birds ( ), and original music by Lindsay Jones. The series art is inked by Steve McNiven and colored by Laura Martin. In the series, Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, and Doctor Doom will team up to stop Valeria Richards. She is the smartest woman on Earth, immortal and lonely beyond reason. After surviving a rain of nuclear missiles in Southern California and gaining possession of the reality warping Cosmic Cube, she was driven to the brink of madness. Something mysterious is unfolding in this irradiated “Dead Zone” and it’s up to our heroes to find out what, and to stop Valeria from committing an act of ultimate evil.

Fans can listen to episodes 1 and 2 of Marvel’s Wastelanders now on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episode 1 is also available on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S.

What They’re Saying: