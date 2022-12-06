ABC Shares New Images and Key Art Featuring Cast of “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

ABC has shared a number of images and key art from their upcoming star-studded special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, due out later this month.

What’s Happening:

Set to debut on December 15th, ABC has shared new images from their upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration .

. You can see below, the stars that will be featured in this two-hour animated and live-action blended special that will pay tribute to the original Beauty and the Beast from Walt Disney Animation Studios and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

from Walt Disney Animation Studios and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle. Back in October, ABC announced six additional talented performers would be joining the highly anticipated animated and live-action blended special: Celebrated comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Martin Short to play Lumière; Tony Award winner David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji as Gaston’s loyal sidekick, LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones will play Belle’s loving father, Maurice. Five-time GRAMMY Award winner and top-selling female country pop artist Shania Twain is joined by rising star Leo Abelo Perry, playing everyone’s favorite mother-son duo, Mrs. Potts and Chip. That batch of stars joined the previously announced, five-time GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. as Belle; Tony, Emmy and GRAMMY-nominated artist Josh Groban as the Beast; Tony and GRAMMY-nominated star Joshua Henry playing Gaston; and EGOT winner and legend Rita Moreno serving as the night’s narrator.

The special presentation includes live never-before-seen musical performances and features brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.

ABC has released new Key Art Images featuring the stars of the special with stained glass versions of their animated counterparts.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of when Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film went on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, while the theme song “Beauty and the Beast” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992.

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the two-hour reimagining of the beloved story of Beauty and the Beast will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and will air Thursday, December 15th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and on Disney+