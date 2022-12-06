We’re approaching the end of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Bring Home the Galaxy but there are still plenty of exciting merchandise collections to browse as part of this Star Wars campaign. This week StarWars.com spotlighted a recent collection from Vera Bradley inspired by Darth Vader and the Dark Side.

What’s Happening:

As the 9-week Bring Home the Galaxy campaign gets ready to wrap up, StarWars.com is giving fans plenty of merchandise items to put on their holiday wish lists including styles from Vera Bradley

The Force is strong with the fashion brand who introduced their Dark Side inspired Vader Collection this past spring.

The 11 piece collection offers 3 patterns that are as dark and mysterious as Darth Vader himself and spans a nice assortment of items like: Duffel and Tote bags Blankets Backpacks Crossbody Purses And More

The Darth Vader Collection is available now through the Vera Bradley website and prices range from $35-$165.00.

and prices range from $35-$165.00. Links to some of our favorite styles can be found below.

Star Wars Campus Backpack in Recycled Cotton

Star Wars Small Vera Tote Bag in Recycled Cotton

Star Wars Large Travel Duffel Bag

Star Wars Round Crossbody Bag – Cotton

Star Wars Small Backpack

Star Wars Cozy Life Throw Blanket

Want More Vera Bradley?:

The brand also has an adorable The Mandalorian Collection that spotlights the fearless Din Djarin and his cute companion Grogu aka Baby Yoda.

