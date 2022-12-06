Bring Home the Galaxy: Grogu, Din Djarin Take the Spotlight on “The Mandalorian” Collection by Vera Bradley

We’re approaching the end of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Bring Home the Galaxy but there are still plenty of exciting merchandise collections to browse as part of this Star Wars campaign. One of the latest nerdy drops hails from Vera Bradley and focuses on The Mandalorian and Grogu.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans have been enjoying a new series of merchandise reveals as part of the 9-week campaign, Bring Home the Galaxy and dozens of brands have been getting in on the fun.

This week we were delighted to come across a new launch from Vera Bradley The Mandalorian ’s (season 3 coming in March) Din Djarin and the lovable Grogu aka Baby Yoda.

’s (season 3 coming in March) Din Djarin and the lovable Grogu aka Baby Yoda. Vera Bradley fans will find 33 products bearing the images of “the clan of two” that span: Bags Totes Robe Quilt Slippers Blankets And so much more

The collection offers Vera Bradely’s signature paisley pattern along with a few other designs patterning Grogu and his silly antics alongside the more reserved Mando. There are a few accessories that come in suede-looking style that resembles Grogu’s robe and includes an image of the character.

The entire The Mandalorian Collection is available now through the Vera Bradley website

Collection is Links to some of our favorite styles can be found below.

Grogu

These accessories remind us of Grogu’s robes and naturally, he’s featured on each item.

Cozy Styles

Stay warm and toasty as the weather changes. You’ll love the comfort of a fleece blanket or quilt for your bed and you can start or end your day with fuzzy slippers and a plush robe (with an eared hood!).

Star Wars Plush Throw Blanket



Essentials and Accessories

Whether at home or on the go, you can have Star Wars items ready for any adventure. From cosmetic cases and bag charms to wallets, tumblers, a journal, and even pajamas the galaxy far, far away is a lot closer than you think.

Perfect Carryalls

Life takes you a lot of places and these bags can handle the demands of your busy schedule. Add to that the Star Wars patterns that showcase one of entertainment’s best duos and you’re in for a real treat.