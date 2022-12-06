Yaay! Today Only Save 30% on The Muppets Collection from ColourPop

If you’ve been waiting for a Muppets Christmas miracle, the good news is that ColourPop has the answer. The cosmetics brand recently dropped a Muppets collection inspired by the whole gang (well four faves), and while that’s exciting enough, the best part is that it’s on sale!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We might be a little late to this one, but the good news is as we bring you this story, ColourPop’s Muppets Collection is on sale.

Makeup lovers and Muppets fans will want to take advantage of 30% savings on one of ColourPop’s new(er) Disney franchise collabs that features Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal and yes, Kermit the Frog!

As you get ready to share the holiday spirit with those you love or make last minute gift requests, ColourPop is bringing the merriment and fun of the Muppets to you through their highly pigmented collection.

It’s 5 Days of Deals at ColourPop and today (December 6th) they're hosting a 30% Off Flash Sale on the Muppets Collection. This assortment includes : Eye Shadow Eye and Lip Set Super Shock Shadow Glitter Gel Lip Color

ColourPop’s pricing is friendly to a range of budgets and is normally set between $8-$99, but during today’s sale, individual items are discounted between $5.60-$69.30.

The Muppets Collection is available now directly through ColourPop.

Free Shipping at ColourPop:

Disney The Muppets and ColourPop Holiday Collection

