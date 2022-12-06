Disney+ Scrumptious Season’s Streamings Crawl Brings Holiday Dishes to Los Angeles Hot Spots

Disney+ has all kinds of great holiday content to help make your season bright, and now they’ve teams up with Tastemade for even more festive fun. The Disney+ Scrumptious Season’s Streamings Crawl will bring holiday dishes to several Los Angeles hot spots.
- For a limited time, Disney fans can visit a few of Tastemade’s favorite Los Angeles hot spots as they feature festive menu items inspired by the Disney+ movies and series you can enjoy this holiday season.
- Those who participate in the Disney+ Scrumptious Season’s Streamings Crawl can dig into a mushroom tartine inspired by the Disney+ Original series The Santa Clauses at Café Gratitude
- Christmas tree shaved ice inspired by The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special can be found at Oakobing.
- And finally, the Midnight Storm drink inspired by the Original movie Disenchanted at Monty’s Good Burger.
- Of course, you can really take your holidays to the next level and enjoy all three.
- Whether your cravings are sweet or savory, join the Disney+ Scrumptious Season’s Streamings Crawl for a bite of holiday fun starting Friday, December 9th and running through Friday, December 23rd.
- Tasetmade is also offering a promo code for guests to receive a special offer:
- The first 100 guests with the promo code at each restaurant will receive the featured menu item for free on Friday, December 9.
- All remaining guests with the promo code will receive 25% off the featured item for the duration of the crawl.
- You can RSVP here to receive your promo code.
