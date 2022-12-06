Disney+ Scrumptious Season’s Streamings Crawl Brings Holiday Dishes to Los Angeles Hot Spots

Disney+ has all kinds of great holiday content to help make your season bright, and now they’ve teams up with Tastemade for even more festive fun. The Disney+ Scrumptious Season’s Streamings Crawl will bring holiday dishes to several Los Angeles hot spots.

For a limited time, Disney fans can visit a few of Tastemade’s favorite Los Angeles hot spots as they feature festive menu items inspired by the Disney+ movies and series you can enjoy this holiday season.

Those who participate in the Disney+ Scrumptious Season’s Streamings Crawl can dig into a mushroom tartine inspired by the Disney+ Original series The Santa Clauses

Christmas tree shaved ice inspired by The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

And finally, the Midnight Storm drink inspired by the Original movie Disenchanted

Of course, you can really take your holidays to the next level and enjoy all three.

Whether your cravings are sweet or savory, join the Disney+ Scrumptious Season’s Streamings Crawl for a bite of holiday fun starting Friday, December 9th and running through Friday, December 23rd.

Tasetmade is also offering a promo code for guests to receive a special offer: The first 100 guests with the promo code at each restaurant will receive the featured menu item for free on Friday, December 9. All remaining guests with the promo code will receive 25% off the featured item for the duration of the crawl.

You can RSVP here to receive your promo code.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now