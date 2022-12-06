There have been some changes on Disney Cruise Line when it comes to the refund policy.

What's Happening:

For sailings booked on or after December 9, 2022, Guests who test positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of their sail date can receive a refund in their original form of payment without Disney-imposed cancellation fees or apply their cruise fare toward a future sail date.

Travel insurance and cancellation fees imposed by third-party suppliers, including airlines, are not refundable.

New sail dates are subject to availability.

If an offer was used to book the original sail date, it may not be available or applicable to the new sail date; offer terms and conditions will apply, including blockout dates.

Guests cannot change their reservation back to the original sail date after taking advantage of this policy.