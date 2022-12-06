There have been some changes on Disney Cruise Line when it comes to the refund policy.
What's Happening:
- For sailings booked on or after December 9, 2022, Guests who test positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of their sail date can receive a refund in their original form of payment without Disney-imposed cancellation fees or apply their cruise fare toward a future sail date.
- Travel insurance and cancellation fees imposed by third-party suppliers, including airlines, are not refundable.
- New sail dates are subject to availability.
- If an offer was used to book the original sail date, it may not be available or applicable to the new sail date; offer terms and conditions will apply, including blockout dates.
- Guests cannot change their reservation back to the original sail date after taking advantage of this policy.
