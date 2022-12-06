There are delicious new food options available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, and Disney Parks Blog shared all the details.

What's Available:

Maji Pool Bar: (Starting December 8)

Shrimp Bakuli: The bakuli includes chilled poached shrimp, pickled carrots, and Basmati rice with a flavorful soy-ginger dressing and berbere aïoli.

The bakuli includes chilled poached shrimp, pickled carrots, and Basmati rice with a flavorful soy-ginger dressing and berbere aïoli. Multigrain Tabbouleh: (plant-based) A vibrant salad with protein-rich grains, fresh herbs, and grilled vegetables.

(plant-based) A vibrant salad with protein-rich grains, fresh herbs, and grilled vegetables. Spiced Pork Nachos: Topped with spiced pork, beans, herbed crema, and kachumbari. The “spiced pork” used is pork vindaloo, originally from Goa but based on a Portuguese dish “carne de vinha d’alhos.” This tender pork is prepared with flavors of paprika, garlic, tomato, vinegar, and a house-made spice blend.

Topped with spiced pork, beans, herbed crema, and kachumbari. The “spiced pork” used is pork vindaloo, originally from Goa but based on a Portuguese dish “carne de vinha d’alhos.” This tender pork is prepared with flavors of paprika, garlic, tomato, vinegar, and a house-made spice blend. Short Rib Grilled Cheese: The short ribs are slow-cooked with a house-made spice blend, tamarind, and red wine until tender. The buttery brioche bread is topped with short ribs, gouda cheese, and pickled onion and pressed to order.

The Mara: (Starting December 8)

Marinated Sun-dried Tomato and Herbed Ricotta Flatbread: With sun-dried tomatoes, fresh herb ricotta, tomato sauce, four-cheese blend, and arugula.

Chermoula-spiced Shrimp Bowl: With grilled shrimp, pilau rice, kale slaw, cucumber-tomato salad, and chermoula sour cream. Pilau rice is similar to rice pilaf, and this version is simmered with The Mara’s unique spice blend and utilized as the base for all three bowls.

With grilled shrimp, pilau rice, kale slaw, cucumber-tomato salad, and chermoula sour cream. Pilau rice is similar to rice pilaf, and this version is simmered with The Mara’s unique spice blend and utilized as the base for all three bowls. Oak-grilled Chicken Bowl: Made with marinated chicken thighs, slow-roasted over the oak-fired spit.

South African Vegetable Bowl: Curried vegetable stew, pilau rice, kale slaw, dried fruit achar, and avocado-tahini sauce.

Jiko: The Cooking Place:

Oak-grilled Filet Mignon

Braaied Wild Boar Tenderloin

Sweet Potato-Groundnut Soup: This soup features spiced groundnuts, finger lime, pickled red chilies, and sorrel.

To celebrate the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will be introducing a signature beverage for those over 21 to “sivako!”

Available at Boma: Flavors of Africa, Sanaa, and Victoria Falls Lounge

Way of Water is a shimmering blend of African Starr Rum, BACARDÍ Raspberry Rum, Bols Blue Curaçao, and lemonade garnished with a glowing lotus flower and mint.