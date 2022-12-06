More Entertainers Added To Growing Line-Up For “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023”

More entertainers are joining the lineup for the annual tradition that is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, counting down to 2023 on ABC on December 31st.

Today, ABC and Dick Clark productions announced the star-studded lineup of performers for Disneyland Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, and Disneyland co-host, Ciara will perform a medley of her smash hits “Better Thangs” and “Jump.”

Disneyland will become this year’s inaugural host destination and home to an additional “Rockin’ Eve” celebration with veteran hostess and award-winning multi platinum-selling artist Ciara overseeing festivities at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Disneyland segments will be pre-taped prior to the New Year’s holiday. This year’s broadcast event will also kick off Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, which will celebrate the global impact of Disney’s storytelling, experiences, and fans and set the stage for the next 100 years of Disney magic.

Other A-list stars taking the stage at the Happiest Place on Earth include Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie &Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith.

At the L.A. Party, co-hosted by iconic DJ D-Nice, a number of fan-favorite artists will ring in the new year with their biggest hits including Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, and Nicky Youre.

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner, co-host Billy Porter will perform a medley of his hits in New Orleans, where he will be co-hosting New Year’s Eve Festivities.

As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest will return as Host live from Times Square alongside Liza Koshy as Co-Host. Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball Co-Host.

America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition that celebrates the year’s very best in music, sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than 5½ hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Additional details around performers will be announced closer to show night. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air Saturday, December 31st, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.