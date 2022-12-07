Acclaimed Comic Book Artist Kevin O’Neill Passes Away at 69

Last month, acclaimed comic book artist Kevin O'Neill, known for some of his work on Marvel Comics, passed away at the age of 69.
- Marvel extended their condolences to O'Neill’s family, friends, and fans all over the world.
- O'Neill was also widely known as the co-creator of “Marshal Law” and “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” but he also created covers for titles like “Marvel Comics Presents.”
- O'Neill was born on August 22, 1953 in London, England, and was hired to work at the publishing company IPC at the age of 16.
- From there, he began working on children’s comics and Disney comic reprints.
- O'Neill began drawing short stories in landmark British comics anthology “2000AD,” under the tutelage of writer Pat Mills.
- O'Neill made his American comics debut in 1986 with DC’s “Tales of the Green Lantern Corps Annual #2.”
- He then reunited with Mills in 1987 for Marvel’s Epic Comics imprint and together they created “Marshal Law.”
- O’Neill would also go on to work on Epic’s “Shadowline Saga” and Marvel’s “Hellraiser” comics as well as a story for the primary Marvel Universe in “2099 Special: The World of Doom.”
- One of O’Neill’s final projects was another collaboration with Mills, a novel called Serial Killer.