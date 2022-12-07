Kermit the Frog Honors His Dear Friend Bob McGrath

Kermit the Frog shared a tweet on his Twitter page, remembering his dear friend Bob McGrath.
What's Happening:
- Bob McGrath passed away on December 4 at the age of 90.
- He was a father to five, a grandfather and is survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry.
- His family shared in a Facebook post that "He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family".
- The Sesame Street community loved McGrath, and Kermit the Frog even shared a tweet remembering his friend.
- The post read: "There was no one quite like my friend Bob McGrath. His infectious joy and remarkable voice could make every day sunnier. I’ll always remember the wonderful times we shared on Sesame Street. Let’s all sing a song for Bob today."