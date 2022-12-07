Learn More About “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” at The Game Awards

Star Wars — Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ shared a tweet about the highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

What's Happening:

Those who have been looking forward to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will want to tune in to The Game Awards, which will be streaming live on December 8.

The journey continues… Experience the action-packed gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during @thegameawards – streaming live Dec. 8. #StarWarsJediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/sOcgbiaapf — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) December 5, 2022

About Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it is scheduled to release in 2023.

About The Game Awards: