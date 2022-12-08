12 Days of Magical Deals: Take Up to 50% Off Pajamas and Sleepwear for the Whole Family

As families around the nation get ready for their holiday celebrations, shopDisney is offering 12 Days of Magical Deals across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. Today guests can Save Up to 50% Off Sleepwear & Pajamas—no code needed.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- ‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Magical Deals.
- Today marks day four and guests can enjoy discounts on sleepwear and save up to 50% on select styles.
- Whether getting the whole family cozy jammies for the winter, or updating your wardrobe just cause, this is one great deal you won’t want to pass up.
- This special 12 Days of Magical Deals sale automatically applies to select sleepwear styles, guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
- But that’s not all, guests can also enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC.
- There’s so much to browse and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!
Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!
12 Days of Magical Deals
Save Up to 50% Off Sleepwear + Pajamas
shopDisney’s annual shopping event will get you ready for winter dreaming with big savings on sleep styles for your squad.
Holiday Pajamas
Mickey Mouse Holiday Treats Three-Piece Sleep Set for Baby
Mickey Mouse ''My 1st Christmas'' Sleeper for Baby
Pixar ''Toy to the World'' Nightshirt for Girls
Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Sleep Set for Kids
Star Wars
Star Wars ''Up to Snow Good'' Sleep Set for Kids by Munki Munki
Star Wars Holiday Hooded Romper for Adults
Grogu and Din Djarin Pajama Set for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Marvel
Black Panther Costume PJ PALS for Kids
Scarlet Witch Costume PJ PALS for Kids
Marvel Holiday Gift Set for Baby
Disney Princesses
Belle Nightgown for Girls – Beauty and the Beast
Mirabel Sleep Set for Kids – Encanto
Disney Princess PJ PALS for Kids
Disney Princess Sleep Romper for Kids
Pet Styles
Star Wars Holiday T-Shirt for Pets
Pixar Holiday T-Shirt for Pets
Star Wars Holiday Pet Shirt by Munki Munki
Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!
If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!