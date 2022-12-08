12 Days of Magical Deals: Take Up to 50% Off Pajamas and Sleepwear for the Whole Family

As families around the nation get ready for their holiday celebrations, shopDisney is offering 12 Days of Magical Deals across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. Today guests can Save Up to 50% Off Sleepwear & Pajamas—no code needed.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Magical Deals.

Today marks day four and guests can enjoy discounts on sleepwear and save up to 50% on select styles

Whether getting the whole family cozy jammies for the winter, or updating your wardrobe just cause, this is one great deal you won’t want to pass up.

This special 12 Days of Magical Deals sale automatically applies to select sleepwear styles, guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

But that’s not all, guests can also enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC .

. There’s so much to browse and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

12 Days of Magical Deals

Save Up to 50% Off Sleepwear + Pajamas

shopDisney’s annual shopping event will get you ready for winter dreaming with big savings on sleep styles for your squad.

Holiday Pajamas

Mickey Mouse Holiday Treats Three-Piece Sleep Set for Baby

Mickey Mouse ''My 1st Christmas'' Sleeper for Baby

Pixar ''Toy to the World'' Nightshirt for Girls

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Sleep Set for Kids

Star Wars

Star Wars ''Up to Snow Good'' Sleep Set for Kids by Munki Munki

Star Wars PJ PALS for Kids

Star Wars Holiday Hooded Romper for Adults

Grogu and Din Djarin Pajama Set for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Marvel

Black Panther Costume PJ PALS for Kids

Scarlet Witch Costume PJ PALS for Kids

Marvel Holiday Gift Set for Baby

Disney Princesses

Belle Nightgown for Girls – Beauty and the Beast

Mirabel Sleep Set for Kids – Encanto

Disney Princess PJ PALS for Kids

Disney Princess Sleep Romper for Kids

Pet Styles

Star Wars Holiday T-Shirt for Pets

Pixar Holiday T-Shirt for Pets

Star Wars Holiday Pet Shirt by Munki Munki

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!