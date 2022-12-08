Disney Imagination Campus Invites Teachers To Enter To Win Disneyland Resort Trip

The Walt Disney Company is inviting teachers everywhere to enter to win a trip to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder at the Disneyland Resort!

What’s Happening:

In 2023, The Walt Disney Company will mark its 100th anniversary. As part of the celebration, Disney Imagination Campus plans to recognize 100 exceptional teachers who reflect the creativity and imagination of Walt Disney to attend a one-of-a-kind teacher event.

Elementary, middle and high school teachers across the country are encouraged to enter our contest by submitting an inspiring essay for a chance to win a trip to Disneyland Resort in California to take place during Teachers Appreciation Week in May 2023.

The 100 winners will be treated to a four-day, three-night stay at the Disneyland Resort to experience the Disney100 celebration as well as an inside look into Disney Imagination Campus workshops and offerings.

This exciting weekend is full of once-in-a-lifetime moments that will inspire teachers’ creativity while celebrating their amazing accomplishments. Winners will be honored with an inspiring keynote speech and will get to experience the reimagined Disney Imagination Campus workshops reflecting curriculum in Science & Technology, Arts & Humanities, Leadership & Innovation and Performing Arts.

There, they will also experience all the magic of the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort through surprise special moments and amazing new experiences!

In addition, Disney is also hosting a sweepstakes where 100 teachers will win a $100 Disney Gift card.

Now through February 11, 2023, teachers can enter for a chance to join by following these three simple steps to enter: Step 1: Head to disneyteacherscontest.com Step 2: Create an account. Step 3: Submit a short essay.

Essay question: Describe an example where you brought wonder, creativity and imagination to life in your curriculum that inspired students in new ways.

Important to Note:

No Purchase Necessary. Open only to elementary, middle, and high school teachers employed in a public or private school who are legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 21 years+. Begins 12/8/22 and ends 2/11/23. For rules visit DisneyteachersContest.com/en-us/rules. Void where prohibited. Message and data rates may apply.