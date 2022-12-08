Hulu Original Animated Series “Koala Man” Will Debut on January 9

The Hulu Original animated series Koala Man will premiere on Monday, January 9th, on Hulu.
What's Happening:
- The Hulu Original animated series Koala Man starring Michael Cusack, Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, Demi Lardner and more, will premiere Monday, January 9 on Hulu.
Koala Man Synopsis:
- Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto.
- Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.
- On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready.
- He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.