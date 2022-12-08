Bring in the new year at ICEBAR Orlando with an around the world theme New Year's Eve celebration featuring specialty cocktails, entertainment highlighting different countries, a live DJ, ice sculptures, free digital souvenirs, raffles, and more.

What's Happening:

ICEBAR Orlando is bringing 2023 in style as Orlando’s coolest night in town presents its 2023 New Year’s Eve Around the World on Saturday, December 31 starting at 7pm (age 21+).

The Around the World themed evening features specialty cocktails and entertainment highlighting different countries, a live DJ entertainment, ice sculptures, free digital souvenir photos and raffle giveaways.

ICEBAR Orlando is located at 8967 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

For more information, visit https://ICEBAROrlando.com/

The following packages are available in limited quantity:

VIP Package (limited to 50 guests): $175 per person + $25 gratuity and tax – Includes reserved VIP seating in the Fire Lounge, VIP entry into the ICEBAR at midnight (11:30pm-12:30am), open Premium Bar from 8pm-10pm, Champagne Table Service from 11:30pm-12:30am, early access to Midnight Celebration Buffet from 11:30pm-12:30am, specialty party favors, VIP raffle entry and free digital souvenir photos.

(limited to 50 guests): $175 per person + $25 gratuity and tax – Includes reserved VIP seating in the Fire Lounge, VIP entry into the ICEBAR at midnight (11:30pm-12:30am), open Premium Bar from 8pm-10pm, Champagne Table Service from 11:30pm-12:30am, early access to Midnight Celebration Buffet from 11:30pm-12:30am, specialty party favors, VIP raffle entry and free digital souvenir photos. ICE Package (limited to 250 guests): $110 per person + $15 gratuity and tax – Includes ICEBAR entry (excluding 11:30pm-12:30am), open Premium Bar from 8pm-10pm, Champagne Bar from 11:30pm-12:30am, Midnight Celebration Buffet at 12:30am, party favors, raffle entry and free digital souvenir photos.

(limited to 250 guests): $110 per person + $15 gratuity and tax – Includes ICEBAR entry (excluding 11:30pm-12:30am), open Premium Bar from 8pm-10pm, Champagne Bar from 11:30pm-12:30am, Midnight Celebration Buffet at 12:30am, party favors, raffle entry and free digital souvenir photos. General Admission (limited quantity): $75 per person + $10 gratuity and tax – Includes ICEBAR Entry (excluding 11:30pm-12:30am), Champagne Bar from 11:30pm-12:30am, Midnight Celebration Buffet at 12:30am, party favors, raffle entry and free digital souvenir photos.

(limited quantity): $75 per person + $10 gratuity and tax – Includes ICEBAR Entry (excluding 11:30pm-12:30am), Champagne Bar from 11:30pm-12:30am, Midnight Celebration Buffet at 12:30am, party favors, raffle entry and free digital souvenir photos. Packages are available for purchase at https://icebarorlando.com/buy-tickets/

What They're Saying: