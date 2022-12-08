New “Doctor Strange” Comic Series from Jed MacKay Coming in March

Jed MacKay’s acclaimed work on the Doctor Strange mythos has captivated readers over the past year and this March, a thrilling new chapter begins.

Spinning out of the character’s terrifying demise in Death of Doctor Strange and Clea’s time as Sorcerer Supreme in Strange comes an all-new ongoing series for Stephen Strange where he’ll resume his duties as Marvel

This time around, MacKay will be joined by superstar artist Pasqual Ferry, known for his stylish work on recent titles like “Namor: Conquered Shores” and “Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow.”

These two talents have devised a grand plan for Doctor Strange centered around a shocking mystery that strikes at the very heart of Strange’s legacy and purpose.

The journey that follows will harken back to the iconic hero’s psychedelic and otherworldly storytelling, taking readers to places only Strange would dare to go and introducing enemies only he could hope to defeat, including a brand-new threat that Strange shares a personal connection with.

In honor of this new saga, Doctor Strange will be donning a revamped costume designed by the legendary Alex Ross, who will also be gracing the series with breathtaking covers!

Stephen Strange is back! Reunited with Clea and Wong, it’s back to business as usual for the Sorcerer Supreme. Have your children fallen into a deep nightmarish slumber? Are demonic refugees invading your home? Is your husband possessed by a satanic entity? Then call Doctor Strange! But when someone else begins to issue their own dark justice on Strange’s mightiest foes, Strange embarks on an interdimensional search for answers, only to discover the culprit may be closer to home than he thinks.

Enter a new reality alongside comic books’ greatest magical hero when “Doctor Strange #1″ hits stands in March.

What they’re saying: