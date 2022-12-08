You can save up to 20% at a Disneyland Resort hotel on select nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.
What's Happening:
- Save up to 20% at a Disneyland Resort hotel on most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.
- Must book through March 6, 2023 and is subject to availability.
- This offer is available to book as "2023 Winter Room Savings Offer" by calling the Disneyland Resort Travel Sales Center.
Resorts:
- Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa– Save up to 20% on both Standard and Premium room types.
- Disneyland Hotel- Save up to 20% on both Standard and Premium room types.
- Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel– Save up to 10% on both Standard and Premium room types.
Important Details:
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel.
- Valid for most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.
- Book now through March 6, 2023. Travel must be completed by March 10, 2023.
- Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature or Premium suites.
- Not valid on previously booked rooms.
- Advance reservations required.
- Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
- Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.
- Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
- Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
- Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.
