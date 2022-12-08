Save Up to 20% on Select Stays at Disneyland Resort Hotels in Early 2023

You can save up to 20% at a Disneyland Resort hotel on select nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.

What's Happening:

  • Save up to 20% at a Disneyland Resort hotel on most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.
  • Must book through March 6, 2023 and is subject to availability.
  • This offer is available to book as "2023 Winter Room Savings Offer" by calling the Disneyland Resort Travel Sales Center.

Resorts:

  • Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa– Save up to 20% on both Standard and Premium room types.
  • Disneyland Hotel- Save up to 20% on both Standard and Premium room types.
  • Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel– Save up to 10% on both Standard and Premium room types.

Important Details:

  • Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel.
  • Valid for most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.
  • Book now through March 6, 2023. Travel must be completed by March 10, 2023.
  • Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature or Premium suites.
  • Not valid on previously booked rooms.
  • Advance reservations required.
  • Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
  • Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
  • Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
  • Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.
  • Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
  • Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
  • Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.

