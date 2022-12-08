You can save up to 20% at a Disneyland Resort hotel on select nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.

What's Happening:

Save up to 20% at a Disneyland Resort hotel on most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.

Must book through March 6, 2023 and is subject to availability.

This offer is available to book as "2023 Winter Room Savings Offer" by calling the Disneyland Resort Travel Sales Center.

Resorts:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa – Save up to 20% on both Standard and Premium room types.

– Save up to 20% on both Standard and Premium room types. Disneyland Hote l- Save up to 20% on both Standard and Premium room types.

l- Save up to 20% on both Standard and Premium room types. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel– Save up to 10% on both Standard and Premium room types.

Important Details:

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel.

Valid for most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.

Book now through March 6, 2023. Travel must be completed by March 10, 2023.

Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature or Premium suites.

Not valid on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.