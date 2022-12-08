Photos: “Villain-Con Minion Blast” Attraction Posters Appear at Universal Orlando

Earlier today, Universal Orlando officially revealed the replacement for the Shrek 4-D Attraction at Universal Studios Florida, and construction walls on the building already feature the new attraction poster.

What’s Happening:

Almost a year ago, Universal Studios Florida closed the doors of the popular Shrek 4-D: Presented in Ogre-Vision attraction, hinting at the arrival of a new attraction based on the popular Minion characters from the Illumination franchises, Despicable Me and its spin-off, Minions.

and its spin-off, Today, Universal Orlando finally announced officially that “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast” is coming to Universal Orlando in the Summer of 2023. Allowing guests to put their skills to the ultimate test as they attempt to blast their way to supervillain stardom.

Outside the former entrance of Shrek 4-D, you can now see more work taking place on the exterior facade, as well as new posters for the coming attraction adorning the construction walls.

Next door, work is still taking place on the former home of the Universal Monsters Cafe, with all traces of the original classic characters now completely removed.

Construction walls are still covered in Minion artwork but this is not expected to be part of the neighboring new attraction. What is highly speculated is a Minion Cafe, similar to what already exists near the Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. In the California park, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Minions Cafe, and Secret Life of Pets: Off The Leash all are adjacent and make up a section of the park celebrating Illumination Entertainment and its films.

It seems that this section of Universal Studios Florida, Production Central, is becoming its own Minion based land with the two attractions and as-yet-offically-confirmed eatery all within feet of each other.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast is set to open in Summer of 2023.