12 Days of Magical Deals: Save Up to 50% On Clothing

As families around the nation get ready for their holiday celebrations, shopDisney is offering 12 Days of Magical Deals across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. Today guests can Save Up to 50% Off Clothing—no code needed.

What’s Happening:

‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Magical Deals.

Today marks day five and guests can enjoy discounts on clothing with savings up to 50% off select styles

Gear Up for your next vacay, bring some Disney charm to your wardrobe, or start the kids on the fandom journey with apparel inspired by their favorite characters.

This special 12 Days of Magical Deals sale automatically applies to select clothing collections, guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

But that’s not all, guests can also enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC .

. There’s so much to browse and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

12 Days of Magical Deals

Save Up to 50% Off Clothing

shopDisney’s annual shopping event has all of the essentials for your next visit to Disney, or simply fun styles to enjoy when you’re not at the park.

Dresses

Hercules Dress for Women

Frozen 2 Dress for Girls

Frozen Dress for Women

Aurora Party Dress for Girls – Sleeping Beauty

Star Wars

Mandalorian ''Strong with the Force'' Raglan T-Shirt for Kids

Star Wars Jogger Pants for Kids

Star Wars Sweater Knit Vest for Adults

Star Wars Reflective Hoodie for Adults by Ashley Eckstein

Marvel

Marvel Comic Book T-Shirt for Kids

Scarlet Witch Tank Top for Kids

Captain America Plaid Shacket for Adults

Marvel Leather Jacket for Adults

Disney Parks

Mickey Mouse Disneyland Piglet Pink Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Kids

Walt Disney World Pennant Jogger Sweatpants for Adults

Mickey Mouse Christmas Sweatshirt for Adults – Disneyland

Orange Bird Denim Jacket for Adults – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Spirit Jerseys

Mickey Mouse Sequined Holiday Spirit Jersey for Kids

Star Wars Spirit Jersey for Kids

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults

The Mighty Ducks 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!