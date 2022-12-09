Disneyland After Dark Expands in 2023 with New Princess Nite and Return of Sweethearts’ Nite

Just announced, fan-favorite Disneyland After Dark events are returning to the Disneyland Resort in 2023, with more dates added for Sweethearts’ Nite and the introduction of an all-new theme, Princess Nite.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark begins with a three-hour pre-party mix-in from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT at Disneyland Park, then the private party begins from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. PT, which also means you may ride some popular attractions after regular park hours.

Additionally, at each of these events, you’ll receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party, plus commemorative keepsakes including a souvenir credential and event guide map.

Tickets will be available on Disneyland.com beginning next week.

On December 12th (no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT), a limited number of tickets for these Disneyland After Dark events go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders.

On December 14th (no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT), tickets will go on sale to the general public and are subject to availability.

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

Jan. 31, Feb. 2, 5, 7, 9, 14, 16, 2023, at Disneyland Park

Sweethearts’ Nite will take place on seven different “date nights” in Disneyland Park – the most ever for a Disneyland After Dark event! Celebrate the love of your life, your best pal or cherished family at this very special evening that will put your heart a flutter: Gaze up at a special themed fireworks show Dance at the Royal Ball hosted by Aladdin and Jasmine near “ it’s a small world Take a moonlit cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat Relax and unwind to the sounds of island music from a Polynesian trio drifting through the night air at The Tropical Hideaway Delight in many deliciously themed menu items available for purchase, created just for the event Capture your moment with photo opportunities with darling Disney couples and spots inspired by romantic scenes from Disney films such as Lady and the Tramp and The Little Mermaid , including unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party Enjoy pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland park starting at 6:00 p.m., no theme park reservation required



Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite

March 7 & 9, 2023, at Disneyland Park

You are invited to be royally fierce at Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite! This all-new, first-ever event will be a celebration under the stars where adventurous heroines and aspirational hearts unite! Immerse yourself in this empowering night at Disneyland Park with iconic characters who light the world with kindness, courage, and a touch of magic. With shimmering décor, special photo opportunities, themed food and beverage offerings, commemorative keepsakes and characters galore, you’ll be ready to step into your own adventure of bravery and grace. Receive a royal welcome at the Disneyland Train Station featuring Princess Minnie Mouse and Princess Daisy Duck with fanfare trumpeters Enjoy an inspiring musical concert celebrating heartwarming, adventurous heroines including Moana, Merida and more accompanied by live vocalists Raise the royal roof and dance the night away at the high-energy, candy-themed dance party at Tomorrowland stage with Vanellope Von Schweetz Revel in Tiana’s Southern hospitality and dance along to jazz music in New Orleans Square Savor specialty menu items befitting royalty throughout Disneyland Park, available for purchase Picture yourself in photo backdrops inspired by Disney films like Beauty and the Beast The Princess Diaries including unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party Have a ball with pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland Park starting at 6:00 p.m., no theme park reservation required

