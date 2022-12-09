Marvel Snap Takes Home Award For Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards

Marvel Snap, the new card game that allows players to assemble their team from a limitless dream roster of Super Heroes and Villains, has taken home the award for Best Mobile Game at the Game Awards.

What’s Happening:

The fastest card battler in the Multiverse, available now on Mobile and Early Access PC, Marvel

The Game Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles last night, bring together a diverse group of game developers, game players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming's position as the most immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment. The Game Awards strive to recognize those who improve the wellbeing of the community and elevate voices that represent the future of the medium.