Marvel Snap Takes Home Award For Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards

Marvel Snap, the new card game that allows players to assemble their team from a limitless dream roster of Super Heroes and Villains, has taken home the award for Best Mobile Game at the Game Awards.
What’s Happening:
- The fastest card battler in the Multiverse, available now on Mobile and Early Access PC, Marvel Snap, has won the award for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards.
- The Game Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles last night, bring together a diverse group of game developers, game players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming's position as the most immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment. The Game Awards strive to recognize those who improve the wellbeing of the community and elevate voices that represent the future of the medium.
- Marvel Snap unleashes the complete Marvel Multiverse into a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping, strategic card battler. Assemble your team from a limitless dream roster of Super Heroes and Villains, collect endless card art variants, and experience super-powered play—all in just three minutes. No other game lets you collect, mix and match hundreds of hero and villain variants from the entire Marvel Universe and beyond. Players might find a classic comic inspired Iron Man card, but also the Chibi, 8-Bit, and Cartoon variants. Endless art styles let players flex their favorites in unique new ways. The game also stays fresh and exciting with new cards, new locations, new cosmetics, and new season passes, new ranked seasons, challenges, missions, and events regularly.