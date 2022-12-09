Friday Flash Sale: Take 25% Off Adult Accessories on shopDisney

shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals are happening now, but for some added magic, they’re offering an additional sale on accessories for the adult fan. For the next 8 hours, guests can save 25% on a selection of must-have accessories when they use the code: JOLLY.

What’s Happening:

As you bid adieu to 2022 and say hello to a new year, why not start and end things on a bright note with some Disney fun for your wardrobe?

Guests can bring some of the sparkle to their look with Disney accessories and for a limited time, select items are 25% off.

Whether it’s around-the-house fun or a trip to the Happiest Place (or Most Magical) on Earth, your day is always better when it’s full of Disney magic.

To activate the deal, guests can add favorite styles to their shopping cart and use the code: JOLLY at checkout.

at checkout. Oh and while we’re talking codes, don’t forget that you can enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC .

. This special offer is only good for 8 hours (12pm-8pm PT) so don’t delay! If you need some inspiration, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Ear, Ears, Ears

Jasmine Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar – Aladdin

Ratatouille Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

Grogu Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Loungefly

Encanto Loungefly Mini Backpack

Ewok Holiday Snow Globe Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Star Wars

Bambi Loungefly Mini Backpack

Dooney & Bourke

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Bag

The Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag

Coach

Walt Disney World Card Case by COACH

Walt Disney World Tote Bag by COACH

Dress It Up, Darling

Jasmine Earrings by BaubleBar – Aladdin

Mickey Mouse Christmas Bangle by Alex and Ani

Mickey Mouse Three Icon Necklace

Gang’s All Here

Mickey Mouse and Friends Button Cinch Bag by Vans – Walt Disney World

Star Wars Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse and Friends Sneakers for Adults by Vans – Walt Disney World

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

