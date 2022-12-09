New Trailer Released For Upcoming Video Game “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”

A new trailer has been released getting players excited to jump back into the Star Wars Jedi universe with the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

What’s Happening:

. The game allows players to experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey when it launches on March 17th, 2023. Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Continue Cal's Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in – with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he's willing to go to save those closest to him.