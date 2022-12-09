Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Raises $186,805 to Create Employment Opportunities

Visit Orlando today announced the donation of $186,805 to local organizations that support workforce development and create employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Central Florida.

What’s Happening:

The donation was raised through Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining – now in its 17th year – which showcases some of Orlando’s best restaurants, including MICHELIN Guide honorees

The majority of the funds will benefit The Able Trust, an organization dedicated to helping expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

To ensure the donation has widespread impact throughout the community, Visit Orlando also awarded a $2,000 donation to one local nonprofit in each of Orange County’s six commission districts that also supports workforce development. Those recipients were: BIG SIS, Inc. Central Florida Urban League HOPE CommUnity Center PACE Center for Girls Rebuild Self Care The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

With 108 restaurant participants, diners had plenty of options throughout the Central Florida region. For the first time, Visit Orlando recognized three top-performing restaurants during the program based on money raised for charity.

BOIBRAZIL Churrascaria Steakhouse was the top-performing new restaurant; The Ravenous Pig saw the largest increase from 2021 to 2022; and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House was the overall, top performing restaurant for Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining for 2022.

Since 2009, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining has raised over $2 million for local charities. Additional information about Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, including a full list of charities that have benefited over the years and restaurants that participated, is available at OrlandoMagicalDining.com

