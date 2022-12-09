Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Raises $186,805 to Create Employment Opportunities

Visit Orlando today announced the donation of $186,805 to local organizations that support workforce development and create employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Central Florida.
What’s Happening:
- The donation was raised through Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining – now in its 17th year – which showcases some of Orlando’s best restaurants, including MICHELIN Guide honorees, through special prix-fixe menus, with $1 from each meal designated for charity.
- The majority of the funds will benefit The Able Trust, an organization dedicated to helping expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
- To ensure the donation has widespread impact throughout the community, Visit Orlando also awarded a $2,000 donation to one local nonprofit in each of Orange County’s six commission districts that also supports workforce development. Those recipients were:
- BIG SIS, Inc.
- Central Florida Urban League
- HOPE CommUnity Center
- PACE Center for Girls
- Rebuild Self Care
- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
- With 108 restaurant participants, diners had plenty of options throughout the Central Florida region. For the first time, Visit Orlando recognized three top-performing restaurants during the program based on money raised for charity.
- BOIBRAZIL Churrascaria Steakhouse was the top-performing new restaurant; The Ravenous Pig saw the largest increase from 2021 to 2022; and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House was the overall, top performing restaurant for Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining for 2022.
- Since 2009, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining has raised over $2 million for local charities. Additional information about Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, including a full list of charities that have benefited over the years and restaurants that participated, is available at OrlandoMagicalDining.com.
What They’re Saying:
- Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando said: “Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining wouldn’t be possible without the participation of our incredible local restaurants and the support of all the Orlando residents who dined during the program. Everyone who participated in the program helped support The Able Trust and we can’t wait to see how these additional funds will make a difference in the work they do to support workforce development throughout our community.”
- Allison Chase, president & CEO for The Able Trust said: “We are so grateful to Visit Orlando for selecting us as this year’s Magical Dining beneficiary and appreciate everyone who took part in this great program. From the participating restaurants to every customer who enjoyed a meal, this generosity will directly benefit the current and future Orlando-area workforce by providing more resources for Orange County High School High Tech students, improving their access to more rewarding post-secondary and career opportunities as we continue to work toward greater disability-inclusive employment cultures statewide.”