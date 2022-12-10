James Cameron Ponders Over Potential Updates to Avatar Flight of Passage in New Interview

In an interview with Variety promoting the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron had some interesting musings about potential future changes to Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

In the wide-ranging interview, Variety asked the Avatar creator whether Pandora – The World of Avatar might be getting a water ride to tie in with the sequel? Which admittedly is an interesting question to ask, as the land already has a water ride… They likely were asking about any potential update to Avatar Flight of Passage, which is what Cameron responded with.

creator whether Pandora – The World of Avatar might be getting a water ride to tie in with the sequel? Cameron responded: “When Bob Iger came back a couple weeks ago, I did send him an email and say, ‘You know, we can do Avatar 2 and 3 motifs and put them into the physical hardware of Avatar Flight of Passage. He liked that idea. So nothing has been decided. But, you know, we would like to carry that along and update it from time to time with things that flow back out of the new movies. Because I think there’s a good synergy between the physical base where you can go and just kind of meditate and be on Pandora and how the movies progress the story and bring in new imagery.”

“When Bob Iger came back a couple weeks ago, I did send him an email and say, ‘You know, we can do and motifs and put them into the physical hardware of Avatar Flight of Passage. He liked that idea. So nothing has been decided. But, you know, we would like to carry that along and update it from time to time with things that flow back out of the new movies. Because I think there’s a good synergy between the physical base where you can go and just kind of meditate and be on Pandora and how the movies progress the story and bring in new imagery.” While no updates to Pandora itself have yet been announced to tie in with Avatar: The Way of Water, there will be a new Avatar -themed Tree of Life Awakening show

About Avatar: The Way of Water

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet.

stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on December 16th. Tickets are available now