Photos: Holiday Decorations and New Merchandise Arrives at Pandora – The World of Avatar

The human inhabitants of Pandora continue to celebrate Christmas every year, as a reminder of home. Hence why we can find some small, yet charming decorations in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While checking out the merriment, we also spotted some new Avatar merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The Utility Suit in front of Pongu Pongu is decked out in Christmas lights and a makeshift Santa hat.

These unique ornaments can be found just outside the Windtraders gift shop.

If you really like the Direhorse and Banshee ornaments, then you can actually pick smaller versions up for yourself, available inside Windtraders for $22.99 each.

Just in time for the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, there’s a new Spirit Jersey and matching bucket hat. Both items are also available on shopDisney (links below).

This is actually a glow-in-the-dark Spirit Jersey, which is demonstrated in the back of Windtraders.

Finally, while it’s only available for pre-order on shopDisney, a cool new Loungefly bag inspired by Pandora – The World of Avatar, and with moveable wings, is currently available at Windtraders.

