Universal Orlando’s Green and Red Coconut Club Offers a Secret Menu of Festive Cocktails

Universal Orlando Resort has plenty to offer this holiday season, including festive fun in both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. However, one of the best lesser known offerings is the Green and Red Coconut Club on Universal CityWalk and its secret menu.

The Green and Red Coconut Club, a holiday overlay of the Red Coconut Club, offers all kinds of festive cocktails and mocktails as well as beers and wines.

But guests aren’t limited to just ordering off of the menu. There is also a secret menu that offers seven additional cocktails.

The secret menu, which was originally shared on Twitter by user KPrry490 Sparkling Gin: Gin, Soda, splash of Cranberry – $17 Sugar Cookie: Vodka, Bailey’s, Frangelico, rimmed with icing and sprinkles – $16.50 Jack Frost: Coconut rum, Blue Curacao, Creme de Coco, rimmed with icing – $16 Clausmopolitan: A Christmas Cosmopolitan – $15.50 Peppermint Cranberry Mule: Cranberry, Ginger Beer, Peppermint Liqueur – $15 The Grinch: Rum, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple (or Orange) juice, Blue Curacao, Sprite – $16 Naughty or Nice: Whiskey, Vodka, Orange juice, Cranberry juice, Ginger ale – $16.50

Mack personally confirmed the secret menu by trying The Grinch, which was served with gumdrops and a candy cane.

The Green and Red Coconut Club is open Thursday-Sunday nights at Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort.