Original Kermit The Frog And Other Muppets On Display At New “Entertainment Nation” Installation At National Museum of American History

Earlier this week, The Muppets announced that they would be prominently featured in a new permanent exhibit celebrating Entertainment History at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

What’s Happening:

The National Museum of American History has opened their permanent installation celebrating the nation’s entertainment history, Entertainment Nation.

As part of the new, permanent, installation, visitors will be able to see Jim Henson’s original Kermit the Frog puppet in a display celebrating The Muppets. Alongside the original Kermit, other Muppet characters can be seen in the exhibit which also features iconic pieces from cinema history.

Also featured are items from The Wizard of Oz, Star Wars , Sesame Street, and more in an exhibit that is complete with immersive surround-sound, enhancing the listening experience for museum visitors.