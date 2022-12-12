The Beyonder Returns in “Avengers Beyond” in March

“Avengers Beyond” will continue Derek Landy and Greg Land’s bold Avengers saga as the omnipotent orchestrator behind the groundbreaking original Secret Wars returns with a vengeance and hatches his latest twisted scheme for the Marvel Universe.

In the pages of Derek Landy and Greg Land’s “All-Out Avengers,” readers have been dropped into the middle of some of the Avengers’ most pulse-pounding missions to date with no time for explanation! But fans aren’t the only ones asking questions and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have realized something or someone has been influencing them for the past several months, altering the very fabric of reality in an attempt to prepare the planet for a threat that could destroy everything.

Here, now, this unseen individual is to be dragged, kicking and screaming, from the shadows and into the light – and is revealed as the Beyonder! Something big is coming to the Marvel Universe.