ABC News Digital to Unveil “Uvalde in Focus: The Kids of Robb Elementary” Multimedia Project

ABC News Digital will debut “Uvalde in Focus: The Kids of Robb Elementary” as a part of ABC News’ “Uvalde 365″ series on Thursday, December 15th.
What’s Happening:
- The digital package includes an immersive, multimedia storytelling experience that showcases the world through the eyes of eight Robb Elementary school students, including some who were injured during the May 24th massacre.
- “Uvalde in Focus: The Kids of Robb Elementary” centers on photos taken by the students themselves as well as video profiles and captions where they tell us about the images. In partnership with ABC News, eight Uvalde children, aged 9 to 11 years old, learned the basics of photography and took moving portraits of the town and people who are meaningful to them over the course of several weeks. Their images and testimonials give insight into what it is like to be a kid in a small Texas town that was upended by an unthinkable tragedy while also honoring the lives of the 21 people who died on May 24th.
- ABC News Digital will publish this collection of stories, videos and photographs taken by students on December 15th.
- The larger ABC News series, “Uvalde: 365,” led by the investigative unit, focuses on how acts of violence affect a community long after the headlines fade.