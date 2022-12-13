Garcelle Beauvais Joins the Cast of Hulu Original Series “The Other Black Girl”

According to Deadline, it was announced that Garcelle Beauvais would be joining the cast of The Other Black Girl.

Garcelle Beauvais stars in Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and will now be joining the cast of the Hulu The Other Black Girl .

and will now be joining the cast of the . This is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

Beauvais will recur as Diana Gordon, "a world-renowned author who has been best friends with Kendra Rae Phillips, the former black female editor at Wagner. They lived in the same neighborhood and remained besties all throughout college, and Kendra Rae even edited the book that launched her into stardom. Since the book came out, the pair have grown apart."

Cast: