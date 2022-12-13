How the Disney Culinary Team Makes Gingerbread Magical for the Holiday Season at the Walt Disney World Resort

Yesterday was National Gingerbread House Day, and if you have been to Walt Disney World around the holidays, you know gingerbread houses play a major part in the celebration. Disney Parks Blog dug deeper into the incredible culinary team that makes all this possible.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World is famous for their incredible gingerbread house displays, so here's a look behind the scenes at how the culinary cast members create these works of art.

At Disney’s Contemporary Resort, you can see an incredible 17-foot-tall EARidescent gingerbread Cinderella Castle, and then head over to Disney's Beach Club Resort to see a life-size spinning gingerbread carousel.

The culinary team starts preparing each display six months ahead of the big debut.

During this time, cast members used their own unique ideas and personal recipes to bring these gingerbread houses to life in new ways while still honoring this timeless tradition.

As soon as the life-size gingerbread house at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa received its final touches of icing and powdered sugar snow, the team welcomed students from Wekiva High School for a special sneak peek tour.

If you haven't yet, you still have time to see these incredible masterpieces. It's perfect for the holiday season.

What They're Saying:

“It’s a big team effort,” said Chef Heather Wall, a pastry chef at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. “We start in the summer with the concept development and as we go along, more cast members contribute. At the end, almost everyone on the team has a hand in helping it all come together.”

“I love working with the students and seeing the future of pastry and culinary arts,” shared Chef Rheanna Schaffer, a pastry chef at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. “The students are so passionate and interested in learning as much as they can, so to be able to bring them to where I work and share my passion with them is just phenomenal.”