Shanghai Disney Resort Celebration of “Avatar: The Way of Water” Includes “Avatar” Themed Projections On Enchanted Storybook Castle

What's Happening:
- The highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water had its star-studded China premiere at the stunning Walt Disney Grand Theater in Disneytown.
- As night fell, a new Avatar-themed projection illuminated Enchanted Storybook Castle with specially designed fireworks in the shape of AVATAR lighting up the sky, bringing extra excitement to premiere attendees and park guests.
- What a wonderful return to the enchanting world of Pandora!
Avatar: The Way of Water Synopsis:
- Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.