Shanghai Disney Resort Celebration of “Avatar: The Way of Water” Includes “Avatar” Themed Projections On Enchanted Storybook Castle

Guests were able to see the all new Avatar-themed projection illuminated Enchanted Storybook Castle with specially designed fireworks in the shape of Avatar lighting. Shanghaidisneyresort shared more about this exciting event on their Instagram page.

What's Happening:

The highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water had its star-studded China premiere at the stunning Walt Disney Grand Theater in Disneytown.

As night fell, a new Avatar-themed projection illuminated Enchanted Storybook Castle with specially designed fireworks in the shape of AVATAR lighting up the sky, bringing extra excitement to premiere attendees and park guests.

What a wonderful return to the enchanting world of Pandora!

Avatar: The Way of Water Synopsis: