Variant Covers Celebrating the Women of Marvel Coming from Artist Elena Casagrande in 2023

Variant covers celebrating the women of Marvel will be coming from artist and Marvel Stormbreaker Elena Casagrande in 2023.

  • In 2023, a new variant cover program will celebrate Marvel’s greatest heroines each and every month.
  • Eisner-winning artist and 2023 Marvel Stormbreaker Elena Casagrande, known for her acclaimed work on titles like “Black Widow,” has crafted a stunning connecting piece spotlighting some of comic book’s greatest heroes including:
    • Storm
    • Scarlet Witch
    • Captain Marvel
    • She-Hulk
    • Silk
    • Rogue
    • Ghost-Spider
    • Spider-Woman
    • Valkyrie
    • America Chavez
    • Shuri
    • Psylocke
    • Ms. Marvel

  • First seen as an San Diego Comic-Con exclusive cover for “Women of Marvel #1,” this beautiful piece will be expanded into 13 covers that will run on some of Marvel’s most popular female-led titles throughout next year including series that have yet to be announced.
  • Right now, fans can check out the first two covers hitting stands January and February as well a sneak peek at the full connected piece.