12 Days of Topps Gives Fans a Chance to Get New Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Collectibles

The holidays are here and Topps is giving collectors of all things pop culture a slew of new collectibles with the 12 Days of Topps. The celebration will give fans of Star Wars, Disney, and Marvel 12 days of collectible fun celebrating classic characters, franchises, and watch parties within their mobile apps.

The celebration begins today and runs through Christmas Day with special releases, new avatars, and iconic collectibles.

Topps will be releasing daily sets in its Disney Collect!, Star Wars: Card Trader, and MARVEL Collect! apps tied to films new and old, fan-favorite franchises, and playful reimaginings of iconic characters.

With hundreds of new collectibles available, the event is one any collector won’t want to miss!

Complete 12 Days of Topps Schedule:

December 14:

Disney Collect!: The Muppet Christmas Carol Collection 12 Days of Topps kicks off with a special Collection featuring Characters and Scenes from the fan-favorite Christmas film!

MARVEL Collect!: Action Figure Cards featuring Captain Marvel in Base and Motion variants

Star Wars: Card Trader: Free card and credits Celebrate the holiday season with Star Wars: Card Trader’s first 12 Days of Topps Card! Come back each day for a new Card and free Credits!



December 15:

Disney Collect!: Throwback Thursday – Winnie The Pooh: Classic Christmas Collection Welcome the holidays with a returning classic!

MARVEL Collect!: Action Figure Cards featuring Black Knight in Base and Motion variants

Star Wars: Card Trader: Solo: A Star Wars Story Watch Party Watch Solo: A Star Wars Story on Disney+



December 16:

Disney Collect!: Sparkle & Shine Collection The Disney Princesses are sending warm winter wishes in this festive Collection!

MARVEL Collect!: Action Figure Cards featuring Hyperion in Base and Motion variants

Star Wars: Card Trader: Clash of Lightsabers Collect the final day of Clash of Lightsabers! Be sure to Workbench for a Super Rare Duel Card!



December 17:

Disney Collect!: WATCH PARTY – The Muppet Christmas Carol Join the Disney Collect! community to celebrate 30 years of the Christmas classic for your chance to collect free Cards and Coins!

MARVEL Collect!: Action Figure Cards featuring Doctor Octopus in Base and Motion variants

Star Wars: Card Trader: Signature Series From the hobby shop to your mobile device, collect Signature Cards of some of your favorite characters in the galaxy!



December 18:

Disney Collect!: Hanukkah Collection 2022 Celebrate love, light, and latkes in this special Collection featuring Mickey Mouse, Stitch, and more!

MARVEL Collect!: Action Figure Cards featuring Gamora in Base and Motion variants

December 19:

Disney Collect!: Winter Sweaters Collection Gear up for the snowy season with Cards featuring Mickey Mouse and his always fashionable friends!

MARVEL Collect!: Action Figure Cards featuring Havok in Base and Motion variants

December 20:

Disney Collect!: Quintessential Christmas Collection Collect Cards featuring holiday memories and iconic traditions in Cards featuring vintage Mickey Mouse and friends!

MARVEL Collect!: Action Figure Cards featuring Maestro in Base and Motion variants

December 21:

Disney Collect!: Hunny Christmas Collection Winnie The Pooh and his lovable friends welcome you to their holiday festivities in this charming Collection!

MARVEL Collect!: Action Figure Cards featuring Psylocke in Base and Motion variants

December 22:

Disney Collect!: Throwback Thursday – Glitter Ball The Disney Princesses are dressed in their holiday best in these Throwback Thursday Cards!

MARVEL Collect!: Action Figure Cards featuring Quicksilver in Base and Motion variants

December 23:

Disney Collect!: Christmas Cheer Collection Character favorites have gathered to make your season bright with festive Christmas-themed Cards and Avatars!

MARVEL Collect!: Action Figure Cards featuring Scarlet Spider in Base and Motion variants

Star Wars: Card Trader: Bravura + Limited Edition Base Celebrate the grandeur of Star Wars with this sweeping Box Set! Collect Base Cards, Entrances & Exits, Signatures, Scum & Villainy, Musicians, and more from across the galaxy! Featuring Limited Edition Base Cards!



December 24:

Disney: Christmas Eve 2022 Commemorative Card Countdown to Christmas with a FREE commemorative Card featuring Marie snug in her stocking!

Marvel: Action Figure Cards featuring Scarlet Witch in Base and Motion variants

December 25: