Construction is Underway for a “Harry Potter” Themed Facility in Tokyo

There will be a new Harry Potter-themed immersive park opening in Tokyo, according to NHK News.
What's Happening:
- The Japanese arm of Warner Brothers Entertainment has announced that there will be an amusement facility that will be themed on the Harry Potter films and set to open in Tokyo's Nerima Ward next summer.
- Construction has been underway since May 2021 on the land where the former Toshimaen amusement park was located.
- Toshimaen closed in 2020 after the Tokyo Metropolitan Government bought the site and turned it into a public park.
- Officials have said the new park will also double as a base for relief operations if there is a disaster.
- They are hoping that this will attract visitors and revive the area.
- The entire park is scheduled to open in fiscal 2029, but other areas, including a square featuring flowers and a riverside promenade, will open next May.