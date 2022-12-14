Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition by Hasbro Now Available on shopDisney

At long last the adorable flying droid L0-LA59 (Lola) from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has come to shopDisney—and just in time for holiday shopping!

After making a grand debut this past summer, the L0-LA59 (Lola) animatronic edition has made its way to shopDisney and makes a great addition to any Star Wars

This droid toy features design and deco inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+

series on Touch the sensor on L0-LA59's head to activate more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through three modes of play.

For added fun, the Companion Mode can be unlocked by attaching L0-LA59's legs, while the Hover Mode works when attaching her to the stand.

Finally there’s an On the Go Mode that can be activated by removing her from either base.

L0-LA59 responds to background noises with a series of lights, sounds and movements. Want to see her in action? Check out Mike Celestino’s unboxing and review video (below) that highlights all of the droid’s neat features!

The L0-LA59 Animatronic Edition is available now on shopDisney

A link to the collectible toy can be found below.

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition by Hasbro – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – $84.99