Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dies at Age 40

We’re sorry to report that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, choreographer, DJ and co-host of Disney Fairy Tale Weddings has died at the age of 40.
What’s Happening:
- Stephen "tWitch" Boss, choreographer, DJ and co-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died by suicide at the age of 40.
- Boss, known for his DK skills and personality on the afternoon talk show, rose to fame as a dancer, which he started doing at 16 in his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama. He eventually competed on the fourth season of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 and finished in second place. He would later appear in other series and films like Dance and the Step-Up franchise.
- Boss returned to So You Think You Can Dance as a judge for the show's 17th season in May. Boss and his wife, Alison Holker, became social media sensations with their energetic and coordinated dance routines, which sometimes featured their children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.
- Boss and Holker are no stranger to Disney Fans, as the loveable pair hosted the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings series, a behind-the-scenes look at the magical weddings and engagements that take place at Disney Parks and Destinations around the globe, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and the Disney Cruise Line. The series ran from 2018 – 2020, and can be found streaming now on Disney+.
- Holker made a statement that was shared in People Magazine earlier today: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
- If you or someone you know needs support for mental health, suicidal thoughts or substance abuse call, text or chat the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 and 988lifeline.org.