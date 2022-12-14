Universal Orlando Resort has so many gifts that are perfect for the holiday season. There's festive merchandise that you won't find anywhere else, from magical wands and ornaments in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Grinch-themed backpacks and spirit jerseys.

What's Available:

Wizarding World-Inspired Ornaments:

Decorate your Christmas tree with some extra magic inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This year’s newest ornaments include Hogwarts house ties, light-up Butterbeer Honeydukes window display

Hogwarts Uniform Mini Backpack:

Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin Ravenclaw Hufflepuff

Honeydukes Mug:

Serve up your favorite holiday drinks with some sweet kitchenware inspired by Honeydukes, the iconic sweets shop in Hogsmeade.

NEW Universal Orlando Resort Exclusive Interactive Wand

A brand-new collection of authentic, interactive Ollivanders wand

How the Grinch Stole Christmas:

Merry Grinchmas and happy Who-lidays! For fans of the “mean one,” Mr. Grinch, we offer plenty of apparel, accessories, toys and more that will make anyone’s heart grow three sizes.

Merry Grinchmas Spirit Jersey:

Gear up for Grinchmas this holiday season with this half-fleece spirit jersey. The back features a shiny written “Merry Grinchmas,” with the front bestowing a printed Grinch and sparkly reef.

Loungefly Grinch Backpack:

For the Grinch’s biggest fans, you can buy this festive Loungefly backpack of the Grinch donning a Santa hat – complete with a zipper themed to Max, the Grinch’s trusted companion.

Naughty Beanie:

Know someone on the naughty list? Help them stay warm with this plaid knit beanie, featuring a small patch of the Grinch himself.

Grinch Popcorn Bucket:

Snack on your favorite treat with this one-of-a-kind Grinch Popcorn Bucket, only available at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Grinch and Max Plushies:

These cute Grinch and Max plushies are ready to cuddle.

The Holidays are Universal:

Do you know any theme park fanatics? Here at Universal Orlando, we pay homage to our history with our own line of retro merchandise featuring past, classic attractions like JAWS and Back to the Future.

Universal Studios Retro Marquee Ornament:

For fans of the good ol’ days at Universal Studios, you can now decorate your tree with this retro-inspired ornament.

Universal Studios Retro Collectible Glasses:

Celebrate the classics with these Universal Studios collectible glasses. Designs feature vintage-inspired illustrations of original Universal Studios Florida attractions, such as JAWS, E.T. Adventure, Back to The Future: The Ride and Kongfrontation. Collect all 4 to make a set!

Universal Studios Retro Jean Jacket:

This denim jacket is a throwback to our roots and features our iconic, retro "Universal Studios Florida" marquee logo.

For Kids…or Kids at Heart:

Whether you’re shopping for kids – or kids at heart – we have the perfect holiday gifts we know they’ll adore.

Minion Popcorn Bucket:

You can ring in the holidays with an exclusive popcorn bucket themed to the adorable Despicable Me Minion, Bob – available at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Earl the Squirrel Plushie:

Did you know Universal Orlando’s character Earl the Squirrel is based on a real-life squirrel who used to cause mischief in the park’s Christmas tree? Now, you too can have your own nutty plushie of this fan-favorite character.

Earl the Squirrel Throw Blanket: