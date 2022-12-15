Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed on December 16 and 17 due to cooler temperatures.

What's Happening:

According to the Walt Disney World website

This is common in the cooler months for a water park to close for a day or so when temperatures drop into the 60s or lower.

As of right now, they are scheduled to reopen on December 18 and have hours listed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Currently, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon

When Disney's Blizzard Beach does reopen, there are plenty of holiday festivities to enjoy.

Holiday Happenings: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Santa in tropical clothing rides a bike through Disney’s Blizzard Beach.

Celebrate the holidays at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park featuring a flurry of festivities from November 13 through December 31, 2022.

Meet Santa Claus! He’s dressed for a day of tropical fun.

Behold a stunning snowfall in select locations.

Savor seasonal menu items, like a Peppermint Milkshake, Orange Bird Santa Cone and more.

Find yuletide touches in the park including holiday-themed inner tubes.

There’s jolly good fun for everyone this holiday season and it’s all included with your valid water park admission.