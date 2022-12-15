Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed on December 16 and 17 due to cooler temperatures.
What's Happening:
- According to the Walt Disney World website, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed on December 16 and 17 due to lower temperatures.
- This is common in the cooler months for a water park to close for a day or so when temperatures drop into the 60s or lower.
- As of right now, they are scheduled to reopen on December 18 and have hours listed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Currently, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park is closed for refurbishment.
- When Disney's Blizzard Beach does reopen, there are plenty of holiday festivities to enjoy.
Holiday Happenings: (According to the Walt Disney World website)
- Santa in tropical clothing rides a bike through Disney’s Blizzard Beach.
- Celebrate the holidays at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park featuring a flurry of festivities from November 13 through December 31, 2022.
- Meet Santa Claus! He’s dressed for a day of tropical fun.
- Behold a stunning snowfall in select locations.
- Savor seasonal menu items, like a Peppermint Milkshake, Orange Bird Santa Cone and more.
- Find yuletide touches in the park including holiday-themed inner tubes.
- There’s jolly good fun for everyone this holiday season and it’s all included with your valid water park admission.
