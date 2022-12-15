Original Docuseries “The 1619 Project” Set for January 26 Premeire on Hulu

Hulu and Disney’s Onyx Collective announced today that the original docuseries The 1619 Project will premiere on the streamer on January 26th.

Hulu's upcoming six-part limited docuseries The 1619 Project

is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine. In keeping with the original project, the series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes — “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear,” and “Justice” — are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.

The series, hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a Lionsgate Production in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times.

It was executive produced by Nikole Hannah-Jones; Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams; Caitlin Roper, an editor of The 1619 Project and The New York Times’ executive producer for film and television; Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times’ editorial director for film and television; and Oprah Winfrey. Peabody Award-winning executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.

