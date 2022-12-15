Spidey Faces His Biggest Foes on “Spider-Man: The Animated Series” Pins from shopDisney

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Animated Series might be a year away from a milestone anniversary, but fans (and collectors) can celebrate the show with a new series of limited release pins.

What’s Happening:

Everyone’s favorite web slinger and his iconic villains are the subjects of new limited release pins on shopDisney.

Five similar styles dropped this week with four showcasing Spider-Man fighting some of his greatest Marvel foes such as: Venom Mysterio Lizard Doc Ock

The final pin is a standalone Spidey and each design features the hero and his opponent caught in the middle of the action. The duo are placed in front of a large spider web with a stylized “Spider-Man” below them.

The pins measure approximately 3 1/2'' tall x 2'' wide and come on a special card back. These make a great addition to any Marvel and/or pin collection.

Guests will find all five designs available now on shopDisney

Each sells for $17.99 and links to the individual pins can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Want more fun pins for your collection? There are dozens of styles to check out on shopDisney spanning franchises like Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and of course Disney!