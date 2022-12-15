The new trailer has been released for Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, which will be streaming on Disney+ starting December 28.

What's Happening:

Today, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, a magical live-to-film concert experience with a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

From Disney Branded Television and produced by Fulwell 73 Productions ("Among the Stars, Emmy Award-winning Adele: One Night Only, GRAMMYS), the all-new original special will be available to stream on Wednesday, Dec. 28, exclusively on Disney+.

About Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl:

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto reunites at the Hollywood Bowl for a show-stopping concert event featuring fan-favorite musical numbers from the now three-time GRAMMY-nominated soundtrack.

Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), along with special guests – legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda – Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.

This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's Encanto.