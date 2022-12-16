“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Now Available to Stream

The Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) from Hollywood Records is now available on all streaming platforms.

Featuring music by GRAMMY Award-winning composer Simon Franglen, the 22-track soundtrack also exclusively includes the original song “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” written and performed by The Weeknd, and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen.

Fans of the long-awaited sequel can now stream the soundtrack on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music Audiomack iTunes Deezer Tidal

You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here

Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will also be available on vinyl in early 2023, which you can pre-order here

Additionally, Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) will release Tuesday, December 20th and will include 11 additional score cues from the film not available on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Franglen, who worked with composer James Horner on the original Avatar film, picked up where Horner left off following his tragic death in 2015, spending a large portion of the last three years composing the three-hour score to Avatar: The Way of Water, traveling to New Zealand to collaborate with James Cameron. Franglen was also responsible for the production and further composition of the music throughout Pandora–The World of Avatar, which opened at Walt Disney World Avatar sequel to be released in 2024.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist

1. Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) – Performed by The Weeknd

2. Into The Water

3. Happiness Is Simple

4. A New Star

5. Converging Paths

6. Rescue and Loss

7. Family is Our Fortress

8. Hometree

9. The Way of Water

10. Payakan

11. Mighty Eywa

12. Friends

13. Cove of The Ancestors

14. The Tulkun Return

15. The Hunt

16. Na’vi Attack

17. Eclipse

18. Bad Parents

19. Knife Fight

20. From Darkness to Light

21. The Spirit Tree

22. The Songcord – Performed by Zoë Saldana

Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) Tracklist – Available December 20th

1. Hometree

2. Songcord Opening

3. Happiness Is Simple

4. A New Star

5. Train Attack

6. Masks Off

7. Converging Paths

8. Rescue and Loss

9. Family Is Our Fortress

10. Sanctuary

11. Into the Water

12. Training Montage

13. The Way of Water

14. Where the Men Hunt

15. Payakan

16. Mighty Eywa

17. Friends

18. Cove of the Ancestors

19. The Tulkun Return

20. The Hunt

21. Kids in Peril

22. Na'vi Attack

23. A Farewell to Arm

24. Eclipse

25. Bad Parents

26. Knife Fight

27. World Upside Down

28. From Darkness to Light

29. Family

30. Songcord Chapter

31. The Spirit Tree

32. The Songcord – Performed by Zoë Saldana

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now.