“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Now Available to Stream

The Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) from Hollywood Records is now available on all streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Featuring music by GRAMMY Award-winning composer Simon Franglen, the 22-track soundtrack also exclusively includes the original song “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” written and performed by The Weeknd, and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen.
- Fans of the long-awaited sequel can now stream the soundtrack on multiple platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- Audiomack
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
- You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here.
- Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will also be available on vinyl in early 2023, which you can pre-order here.
- Additionally, Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) will release Tuesday, December 20th and will include 11 additional score cues from the film not available on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.
- Franglen, who worked with composer James Horner on the original Avatar film, picked up where Horner left off following his tragic death in 2015, spending a large portion of the last three years composing the three-hour score to Avatar: The Way of Water, traveling to New Zealand to collaborate with James Cameron. Franglen was also responsible for the production and further composition of the music throughout Pandora–The World of Avatar, which opened at Walt Disney World in Florida in May 2017 and is working on the next Avatar sequel to be released in 2024.
Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist
- 1. Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) – Performed by The Weeknd
- 2. Into The Water
- 3. Happiness Is Simple
- 4. A New Star
- 5. Converging Paths
- 6. Rescue and Loss
- 7. Family is Our Fortress
- 8. Hometree
- 9. The Way of Water
- 10. Payakan
- 11. Mighty Eywa
- 12. Friends
- 13. Cove of The Ancestors
- 14. The Tulkun Return
- 15. The Hunt
- 16. Na’vi Attack
- 17. Eclipse
- 18. Bad Parents
- 19. Knife Fight
- 20. From Darkness to Light
- 21. The Spirit Tree
- 22. The Songcord – Performed by Zoë Saldana
Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) Tracklist – Available December 20th
- 1. Hometree
- 2. Songcord Opening
- 3. Happiness Is Simple
- 4. A New Star
- 5. Train Attack
- 6. Masks Off
- 7. Converging Paths
- 8. Rescue and Loss
- 9. Family Is Our Fortress
- 10. Sanctuary
- 11. Into the Water
- 12. Training Montage
- 13. The Way of Water
- 14. Where the Men Hunt
- 15. Payakan
- 16. Mighty Eywa
- 17. Friends
- 18. Cove of the Ancestors
- 19. The Tulkun Return
- 20. The Hunt
- 21. Kids in Peril
- 22. Na'vi Attack
- 23. A Farewell to Arm
- 24. Eclipse
- 25. Bad Parents
- 26. Knife Fight
- 27. World Upside Down
- 28. From Darkness to Light
- 29. Family
- 30. Songcord Chapter
- 31. The Spirit Tree
- 32. The Songcord – Performed by Zoë Saldana
Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now.