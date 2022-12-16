Mickey’s of Glendale Holding Special Anniversary Merchandise Opportunity For D23 Gold Members

D23 Gold Members can take advantage of a special shopping opportunity through Mickey’s of Glendale, the official Walt Disney Imagineering Campus Store, that is celebrating 70 years with special new gear.
What’s Happening:
- In 1952, Walt Disney assembled a team, who would come to be known as Imagineers,to help him plan, design, and build his dream—Disneyland. For seven decades, the magic makers at Walt Disney Imagineering have blended limitless imagination with cutting-edge technology to create groundbreaking experiences that bring together families and friends to form lifelong memories.
- Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store, is excited to offer D23 Gold Members the chance to join in on the celebration with this special merchandise opportunity in an online event that began today, December 16th at 7 a.m. PT, and is running through December 18th.
- Featured items that can be ordered include anniversary T-Shirts, Hats, and Corksicle products. Check them out below!
- Once inside the ordering website (A queue is in place if necessary), You will have 25 minutes to complete your registration. Your registration is not complete until you see a confirmation page and receive a confirmation email.
- Worth noting, only one order per D23 Gold Membership may be placed – no exceptions. All items will be charged on or about December 21, 2022, and orders with invalid payment information will result in cancellation. All items will be shipped – there is no option for in-person pick-up. We can NOT ship to international destinations. Only domestic shipping is available.
- There will be no additional discounts offered and all shipments will be sent out starting the week of December 26th, 2022. Please allow 7-10 days for Domestic Ground Delivery. Due to order volume, tracking numbers cannot be provided.
- The D23 Website also reminds users that any New Gold Members will NOT be able to shop until the following day after the purchase of a Gold Membership.