Mickey’s of Glendale Holding Special Anniversary Merchandise Opportunity For D23 Gold Members

D23 Gold Members can take advantage of a special shopping opportunity through Mickey’s of Glendale, the official Walt Disney Imagineering Campus Store, that is celebrating 70 years with special new gear.

What’s Happening:

In 1952, Walt Disney assembled a team, who would come to be known as Imagineers,to help him plan, design, and build his dream— Disneyland

Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store, is excited to offer D23 Gold Members the chance to join in on the celebration with this special merchandise opportunity in an online event

Featured items that can be ordered include anniversary T-Shirts, Hats, and Corksicle products. Check them out below!