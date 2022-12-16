Marvel to Celebrate 50 Years of Howard the Duck with Year-Long Series of Variant Covers

Next year marks 50 years of Howard the Duck and Marvel Comics will pay tribute to the iconic fowl with a year-long series of variant covers featuring the lovable loner teaming up across the Marvel Universe.

From nabbing the Infinity Gauntlet to battling alongside Mary Jane and Black Cat, these delightful pieces showcase Howard the Duck’s one-of-a-kind style, and fans can find them gracing the covers of Marvel’s hottest titles starting in February.

Check out the first four Howard the Duck variant covers now and check back for more reveals.