Ring In the New Year at Old Town with Free Fireworks, Classic Car Show, and More

The Old Town Entertainment District in Kissimmee, Florida have shared details on their New Year’s Eve Celebration.

What’s Happening:

Celebrating New Year’s Eve at the Old Town Entertainment District is fun for the entire family, starting with the Classic Car Show at 1:00 p.m., live entertainment throughout the day, Classic Car Cruise at 8:30 p.m., and Free Fireworks at Midnight, sponsored by Old Town and Fun Spot America Kissimmee.

At midnight, watch as the night sky illuminates with a fantastic FREE fireworks display closing out 2022 and ringing in the new year. Fireworks will be launched from the rooftops of Old Town.

The New Year’s Eve Celebration and admission is free for all ages.

What They’re Saying:

Thearon Scurlock, Vice President and General Manager of Old Town said: “We are so excited to partner with our friends at Fun Spot America Kissimmee to offer a whole day of New Year’s Eve fun. You can’t find a better place to entertain the whole family all day with shops, restaurants, rides, music and more. Our fireworks are just amazing.”

