Preview – Middleweight Contenders Meet in Final Main Event of 2022 at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland

After a big pay-per-view last weekend, the UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas this weekend for the final event of 2022. While the card isn’t quite as star-studded as some of the recent ones, it is sure to feature some very exciting fights.

Two of the top middleweights in the world will square off in a main event that could lead to a future championship opportunity for the winner. Plus, a couple of ranked lightweights will meet and look to capitalize on a big opportunity and a couple of unranked lightweights will step into the octagon for what could be a fight of the year candidate.

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Peek behind the curtain here: these previews typically feature the last three fights on the card. However, this fight is just too good to pass up. Green was quickly rising as one of the most popular fighters in the UFC as he rolled into his February meeting with now champion Islam Makhachev. Having taken the fight just two weeks after winning a decision and meeting the dominant champ, Green really had the odds stacked against him there. Still, he is a prolific striker who loves to put on a show. Expect Green to be flashy and exciting in this one.

His opponent has a very different style but often gets the same result. Dober is a technical striker who is coming off of two very impressive knockout victories. He tends to be in exciting fights, with 23 of his 37 career contests ending in stoppages. Expect this fight to be a stand up war between two very talented strikers with two very different styles. This could be a very late competitor for fight of the year.

Lightweight bout: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

The lightweight division is loaded with talent so anytime you get a meeting of two top-15 fighters, you know you’re seeing a great fight. Tsarukyan is coming off of a loss in June that snapped a five-fight win streak, brining his record to 18-3 with seven knockouts and five submissions. He’s a skilled striker who has proven he can hang with some of the best in the world, having gone the distance against Makhachev back in 2019. His gameplan will be interesting here, because he can work in some grappling if he chooses.

And he may want to do that against Ismagulov, who comes into this fight with a 24-1 record and 12 knockouts. A wild striker and smothering grappler, Ismagulov is a dangerous combination for any opponent. He hasn’t lost since 2015, winning 19 in a row since, including all of his five UFC bouts. One thing he has not accomplished though is a finish inside the octagon, which is a bit surprising given the wild power strikes he throws. He does find himself a bit off balance due to his striking and that could result in takedowns. And that’s something Tsarukyan will want to consider because he Ismagulov shoots first, he is a nightmare for any opponent when he winds up on top.

Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

The middleweight division is likely to be held up a bit after Israel Adesanya dropped the championship to Alex Pereira last month. With that being the case, it’s tough for any of the top contenders to really expect a title shot knowing the former champ will be getting a rematch. Still, a win against a top-10 opponent is always a feather in your cap.

The third-ranked Cannonier is actually coming off of a shot at Adesanya back in July, a fight he lost by unanimous decision. However, all but one of Cannonier’s losses in the past five years have come against former champions, including the second-ranked middleweight contender Robert Whittaker. He has proven he belongs in the octagon against the very best and has been just one good punch away from the throne in the past. With a 15-6 record and 10 knockouts, Cannonier can end a fight in a hurry and he’ll likely be looking to make a statement in this main event.

Fittingly, Strickland is coming off of a loss to Pereira, on the same card in which Cannonier lost to Adesanya. That loss was a bit different though, as Strickland became (at the time) the latest addition to the champ’s highlight reel of brutal knockouts. Still, Strickland sports a 25-4 record with 10 knockouts. He was really building up momentum before meeting Pereira, winning six in a row. So if all it took was the best middleweight in the world to snap that streak, Strickland has also proven he is one of the best, which makes this main event a very interesting showdown.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland will be held Saturday, December 17 at 7 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ESPN+.